Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 12 1.70 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.65 beta, while its volatility is 165.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Jaguar Health Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -9.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.