Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

We will be contrasting the differences between Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Galapagos NV 116 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a -9.71% downside potential and an average target price of $25. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $146.6, while its potential downside is -18.67%. Based on the results given earlier, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Galapagos NV, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 16.78% respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Galapagos NV on 4 of the 5 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.