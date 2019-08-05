Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.50 N/A -1.07 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.65. Competitively, FibroGen Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. FibroGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -2.69%. FibroGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.25 consensus target price and a 53.79% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that FibroGen Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 67.8%. About 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.6% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.