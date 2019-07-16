Contrasting of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.44 beta, while its volatility is 244.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$25 is Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.85%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 46.26% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.