Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.68
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0.00%
|-414.1%
|-120.4%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Liquidity
2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 186.62% at a $18 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 6.3% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
|3.58%
|8.1%
|-21.14%
|-15.78%
|-57.68%
|-12.9%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
