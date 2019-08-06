Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Its rival Provention Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential is 186.62% at a $18 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 6.3% respectively. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.