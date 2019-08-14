Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

We are comparing Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 128.28% and an $15.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 614.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares and 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.