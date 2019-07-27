Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 19 1188.93 N/A -3.15 0.00

Demonstrates Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 173.97% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 17.9% and 26.5% respectively. About 58.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.