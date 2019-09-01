Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 80.87 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.14 beta and it is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 120.48% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with average target price of $15.5. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 69.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.1% and 90% respectively. Insiders held roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.