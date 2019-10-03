Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

This is a contrast between Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 7 0.00 9.32M -8.68 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 50.58M -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 133,715,925.39% -414.1% -120.4% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 883,339,154.73% -38.6% -35.6%

Volatility & Risk

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$15.5 is Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 167.70%. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.5, with potential upside of 252.11%. Based on the results shown earlier, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 88.51%. Insiders held 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.