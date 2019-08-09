Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.48 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 185.71% for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. with consensus price target of $18. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 168.46% and its consensus price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than Arcus Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.1% and 47.6%. 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. was less bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.