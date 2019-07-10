Contrasting of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.00 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s 144.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aravive Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, with potential upside of 174.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and Aravive Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 28%. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.1%. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.