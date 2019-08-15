Contrasting of Axos Financial Inc. (AX) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Both Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.53 N/A 2.44 12.02 Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 14 2.18 N/A 0.83 16.02

Table 1 highlights Axos Financial Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Axos Financial Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Axos Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Axos Financial Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has a -0.46 beta and it is 146.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Axos Financial Inc. and Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.3% and 31.1%. Axos Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4% Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. -5.14% -12.63% -1.63% -10.33% -14.87% -15.2%

For the past year Axos Financial Inc. has 16.4% stronger performance while Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Axos Financial Inc. beats Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. It accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, saving accounts, money management and money market deposit accounts, demand deposits, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts; commercial and municipal loans; home equity loans; and junior liens. As of March 30, 2017, it operated nine full service offices. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.