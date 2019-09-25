Contrasting of AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen Inc. 19 5.59 N/A -0.69 0.00 Smith & Nephew plc 43 4.23 N/A 1.51 30.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AxoGen Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AxoGen Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3% Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

AxoGen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.15 beta. Competitively, Smith & Nephew plc is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AxoGen Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 104.68% for AxoGen Inc. with average price target of $28. Smith & Nephew plc on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a -11.05% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AxoGen Inc. seems more appealing than Smith & Nephew plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. shares and 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares. 1.9% are AxoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Smith & Nephew plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99% Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56%

For the past year AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend while Smith & Nephew plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Smith & Nephew plc beats AxoGen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.