Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Since Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Axcella Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 212.50% upside potential. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus price target and a 35.33% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.