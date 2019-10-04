Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 11.55M -1.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Axcella Health Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 112,922,173.27% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 313,918,408.39% -46.7% -36.9%

Analyst Ratings

Axcella Health Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, and a 298.94% upside potential. Competitively Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 401.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Axcella Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axcella Health Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. was less bearish than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.