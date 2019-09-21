Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 257.71% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
