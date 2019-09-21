Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Axcella Health Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 257.71% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.