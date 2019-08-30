Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

We are contrasting Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Axcella Health Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Oragenics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Axcella Health Inc.’s upside potential is 224.68% at a $22.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Axcella Health Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.9% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.