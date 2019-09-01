Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 81.49 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcella Health Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Axcella Health Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 224.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.