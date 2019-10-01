Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|37.60M
|-5.62
|0.00
Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Axcella Health Inc.
|110,014,306.15%
|0%
|0%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|264,416,315.05%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
The upside potential is 297.53% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -15.01% and its consensus target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
