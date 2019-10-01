Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 37.60M -5.62 0.00

Demonstrates Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 110,014,306.15% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 264,416,315.05% -69.1% -61.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Axcella Health Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 297.53% for Axcella Health Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -15.01% and its consensus target price is $12. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Axcella Health Inc. has stronger performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Axcella Health Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.