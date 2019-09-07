Contrasting of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Both Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Axcella Health Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Axcella Health Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Axcella Health Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 212.50%. Competitively the average price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 71.57% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Axcella Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axcella Health Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.