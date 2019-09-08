Contrasting of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.34 N/A 1.16 13.84 Teradyne Inc. 46 4.21 N/A 2.31 24.16

In table 1 we can see Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Teradyne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Teradyne Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Teradyne Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Teradyne Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2% Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 16.2%

Risk & Volatility

Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Teradyne Inc.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Axcelis Technologies Inc. are 5.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Teradyne Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teradyne Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Axcelis Technologies Inc. and Teradyne Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Teradyne Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83% Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6%

For the past year Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance while Teradyne Inc. has 77.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats Axcelis Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.