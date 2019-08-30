Contrasting of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) and Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE)

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) compete with each other in the Insurance Brokers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.16 N/A 1.30 17.27 Erie Indemnity Company 209 4.55 N/A 5.10 43.70

Table 1 demonstrates AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Erie Indemnity Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Erie Indemnity Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Erie Indemnity Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Erie Indemnity Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Erie Indemnity Company 0.00% 30.8% 16.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. and Erie Indemnity Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Erie Indemnity Company 0 0 0 0.00

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.42% and an $23 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.5% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares and 32.9% of Erie Indemnity Company shares. 38.6% are AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Erie Indemnity Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -1.4% 7.05% 0.36% 21.25% 2.09% 35.18% Erie Indemnity Company -16.5% -13.08% 18.72% 53.35% 79.51% 67.11%

For the past year AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Erie Indemnity Company.

Summary

Erie Indemnity Company beats AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.