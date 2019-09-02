Contrasting of AVX Corporation (AVX) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Both AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 16 1.28 N/A 1.61 9.49 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.82 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVX Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AVX Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 8.5% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4%

Volatility and Risk

AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Orion Energy Systems Inc. has beta of 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVX Corporation is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVX Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.7% and 32.4%. About 72.25% of AVX Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.2% of Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92%

For the past year AVX Corporation has -0.13% weaker performance while Orion Energy Systems Inc. has 463.92% stronger performance.

Summary

AVX Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Orion Energy Systems Inc.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.