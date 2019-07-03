Contrasting of AVX Corporation (AVX) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

This is a contrast between AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Electronics and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation 17 1.51 N/A 1.61 9.71 nVent Electric plc 25 2.01 N/A 1.30 19.28

Table 1 demonstrates AVX Corporation and nVent Electric plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. nVent Electric plc seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to AVX Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. AVX Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than nVent Electric plc, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVX Corporation and nVent Electric plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 2.5% nVent Electric plc 0.00% 8.8% 5.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVX Corporation is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, nVent Electric plc has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. AVX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than nVent Electric plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVX Corporation and nVent Electric plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 nVent Electric plc 0 0 2 3.00

nVent Electric plc on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 17.88% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVX Corporation and nVent Electric plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 91.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of AVX Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of nVent Electric plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -2.5% -14.54% -14.58% -7.1% -1.14% 2.16% nVent Electric plc -4.19% -10.44% -4.45% -2.14% -1.99% 11.93%

For the past year AVX Corporation has weaker performance than nVent Electric plc

Summary

nVent Electric plc beats AVX Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection solutions for broadband voice, data, and video surveillance applications. Its products include metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, subracks, and backplanes. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people. Its thermal management systems comprise heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures. It provides engineered electrical and fastening products. The company sells its products under the Hoffman, Schroff, Caddy, Erico, Raychem, and Tracer brands. It markets its products through distributors, including electrical distributors and maintenance contractors, as well as directly to customers, such as companies and independent sub-contractors. The company serves energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. nVent Electric plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.