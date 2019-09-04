Contrasting of AVX Corporation (AVX) and Its Competitors

As Diversified Electronics company, AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVX Corporation has 26.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 72.25% of AVX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AVX Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVX Corporation 0.00% 10.10% 8.50% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AVX Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AVX Corporation N/A 16 9.49 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

AVX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio AVX Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for AVX Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.73 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 78.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AVX Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVX Corporation -9.07% -9.35% -5.29% -14.29% -24.86% -0.13% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year AVX Corporation had bearish trend while AVX Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVX Corporation are 5.7 and 3.7. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s competitors have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVX Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.15 shows that AVX Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AVX Corporation’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

AVX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AVX Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various passive electronic components, interconnect devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale), and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, RF thick and thin film components, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, ceramic and film power capacitors, super capacitors, EMI filters, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, varistors, thermistors, inductors, and resistive products. This segmentÂ’s product portfolio enables its customers to store, filter, or regulate electric energy in electronic devices. The KED Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, RF modules, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The Interconnect segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors and interconnect systems for use in various industries. It serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.