Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVROBIO Inc. and Synthorx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, which is potential 66.85% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 86.2%. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.