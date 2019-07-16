Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.65 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AVROBIO Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 12.3 and 12.3. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 72.4%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -2.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.