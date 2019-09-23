Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
