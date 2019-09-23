Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1, while its potential upside is 181.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 27.45% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.