Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AVROBIO Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVROBIO Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 118.70% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.