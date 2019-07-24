Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-25.3%
|-19%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 50.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|2.37%
|1.24%
|4.58%
|-17.25%
|0%
|-13.81%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.