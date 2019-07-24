Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 while its Quick Ratio is 32.9. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVROBIO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 50.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 24.72% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has 10.51% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.