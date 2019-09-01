Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.41 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVROBIO Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 8.7%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.