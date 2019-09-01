Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|7
|6.41
|N/A
|-7.78
|0.00
Table 1 highlights AVROBIO Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-313.7%
|-215.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AVROBIO Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.7% and 8.7%. AVROBIO Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
|29.94%
|-22.5%
|-15.56%
|-44.9%
|-41.67%
|48.22%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
AVROBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
