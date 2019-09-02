Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Since AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88

Demonstrates AVROBIO Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVROBIO Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $1, while its potential upside is 45.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 31.9% respectively. 2.3% are AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.