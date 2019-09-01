Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AVROBIO Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVROBIO Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVROBIO Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s potential upside is 392.42% and its average price target is $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVROBIO Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.7% and 14.2% respectively. AVROBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.