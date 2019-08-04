Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.