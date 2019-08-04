Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology companies, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVROBIO Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-42.9%
|-40%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AVROBIO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-7.58%
|31.47%
|15.33%
|63.86%
|-33.85%
|27.45%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
