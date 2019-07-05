Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AVROBIO Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.07
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.51
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AVROBIO Inc.
|0.00%
|-52%
|-39.2%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.6%
|-79.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AVROBIO Inc.
|-12.71%
|-11.15%
|34.01%
|-35.6%
|0%
|10.51%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-1.17%
|24.85%
|141.34%
|103.86%
|-63.62%
|248.76%
For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
