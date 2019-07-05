Contrasting of AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.07 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see AVROBIO Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -52% -39.2% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVROBIO Inc. is 12.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.3. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. AVROBIO Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of AVROBIO Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.9% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 4.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVROBIO Inc. -12.71% -11.15% 34.01% -35.6% 0% 10.51% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year AVROBIO Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors AVROBIO Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.