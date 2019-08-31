Contrasting of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.20 N/A 1.97 18.51 AMERCO 374 1.81 N/A 18.93 20.44

Demonstrates Avis Budget Group Inc. and AMERCO earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. AMERCO is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Avis Budget Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than AMERCO.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avis Budget Group Inc. and AMERCO.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8% AMERCO 0.00% 9.8% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.08 shows that Avis Budget Group Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMERCO’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Avis Budget Group Inc. and AMERCO Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 AMERCO 0 0 0 0.00

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s average price target is $44.5, while its potential upside is 79.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avis Budget Group Inc. and AMERCO has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38%. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 59.4% of AMERCO shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88% AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1%

For the past year Avis Budget Group Inc. has stronger performance than AMERCO

Summary

AMERCO beats Avis Budget Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.