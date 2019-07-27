Contrasting of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Both Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger Inc. 5 1.91 N/A -9.83 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 7.67 N/A -0.60 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Avinger Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. AxoGen Inc. has a 0.21 beta and it is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avinger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, AxoGen Inc. which has a 8.8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, AxoGen Inc.’s potential upside is 68.68% and its average price target is $29.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avinger Inc. and AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.2% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Avinger Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avinger Inc. -26.39% -23.26% 24.95% 76.66% -59.02% 70.77% AxoGen Inc. -0.13% 7.18% 29.59% -36.81% -48.16% 12.53%

For the past year Avinger Inc. has stronger performance than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AxoGen Inc. beats Avinger Inc.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.