Contrasting of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) and Its Peers

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is a company in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avid Technology Inc. has 66% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.29% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.3% of Avid Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.63% of all Multimedia & Graphics Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology Inc. 562,596,599.69% 1.10% -0.70% Industry Average 31.12% 23.46% 12.40%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology Inc. 36.40M 6 0.00 Industry Average 259.74M 834.70M 24.44

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 5.00 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 114.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avid Technology Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Technology Inc. 2.6% 10.81% 20.45% 122.83% 82.06% 115.79% Industry Average 2.29% 4.83% 17.61% 51.80% 66.39% 71.52%

For the past year Avid Technology Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Avid Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Avid Technology Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.32 and has 4.27 Quick Ratio. Avid Technology Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Technology Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.79 shows that Avid Technology Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avid Technology Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.96 which is 3.82% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avid Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avid Technology Inc.’s peers beat Avid Technology Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile-based apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization. In addition, the company provides Avid shared storage systems; AirSpeed 5000 and 5500 video servers; and Pro Tools digital audio software and workstation solutions that facilitate the audio production process. Further, it offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; VENUE product family that includes console systems for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement; and Sibelius-branded software, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores. Additionally, the company provides workflow design and consulting; program and project management; system installation and commissioning; custom development; and role-based product level training services. It offers its products and solutions to customers in broadcast and media, video and audio post, and professional markets through a network of sales representatives, independent distributors, value-added resellers, dealers, retailers, and digital sales channels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.