Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 3.92 N/A -0.16 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.72 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.