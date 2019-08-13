Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.11 N/A -0.16 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.05 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 5.5% respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.06%. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.