Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.63 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 20.28%. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.