Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.15
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|14.63
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Avid Bioservices Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.72% and 20.28%. About 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.