Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.20
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|69.40
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 74.56% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.02%
|0.72%
|1.33%
|-2.92%
|2.49%
|3.72%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. was less bullish than Insmed Incorporated.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
