Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.20 N/A -0.11 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 69.40 N/A -4.22 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Insmed Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 74.56% potential upside.

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 0.72% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.02% 0.72% 1.33% -2.92% 2.49% 3.72% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.