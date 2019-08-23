Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMOP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.18 N/A -0.16 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Avid Bioservices Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 525.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.