Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.31 N/A -0.17 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Avid Bioservices Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -85.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.