Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avid Bioservices Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avid Bioservices Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 691,190,864.60% -16.4% -11.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.85 beta indicates that Avid Bioservices Inc. is 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.