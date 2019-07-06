Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.26 N/A -0.29 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 113.11 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avid Bioservices Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 13.72%. Insiders held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Competitively, 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.