Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avid Bioservices Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avid Bioservices Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. has a beta of 2.85 and its 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avid Bioservices Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$10 is Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.79%. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 153.16% and its consensus target price is $12. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.