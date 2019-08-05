Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.41 N/A 0.03 23.88 Xencor Inc. 35 16.44 N/A 0.65 68.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Xencor Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xencor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential upside is 199.31%. Competitively the consensus target price of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -7.84% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Xencor Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.