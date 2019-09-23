Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

As Biotechnology businesses, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 25.40 N/A 0.03 23.88 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 4 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 76.77% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $1.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.