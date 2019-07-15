Contrasting of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 19.58 N/A -0.05 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.85 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 10.1 and 10.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.67, with potential upside of 128.70%. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 165.61% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 53.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.